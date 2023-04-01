ADVERTISEMENT

Effective tax collection could have averted tax burden on people: M.P. Vincent 

April 01, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Slapping of excess tax burden on people could have been avoided if the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had taken effective steps to collect tax arrears on time, United Democratic Front (UDF) district convener M.P. Vincent has said.

Mr. Vincent was inaugurating a torchlight protest in Thrissur on Saturday against the LDF government’s decision to levy excess tax on people. The UDF observed Black day on Saturday.

“If the LDF government is planning to collect ₹4,000 crore through the excess tax, tax arrears from various sectors are four times that amount. Common people had to suffer due to the inefficiency of Pinarayi Vijayan government. LDF government can’t continue like this by ignoring people’s sufferings,” Mr. Vincent said. Indian Union Muslim League state vice-president C.H. Rasheed presided over the protest.

