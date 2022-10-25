Effective steps will be adopted to mitigate man-animal conflict in Wayanad: Minister

The Hindu Bureau KALPETTA
October 25, 2022 20:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said that effective steps will be adopted to mitigate the increasing man-animal conflict in Wayanad in the wake of recurring tiger attacks in the district.

K.S. Deepa, Conservator of Forests, Northern Circle, was appointed as nodal officer to coordinate issues related to wild animal attacks in the district, Mr. Saseendran said. An incident command sector will be constituted under the nodal officer to give timely directions to Forest officials. The activities of the rapid response teams of the Forest department will be rescheduled to make the team members active during night hours, the Minister said.

Combing operations will be conducted at night, if necessary, and Artificial Intelligence cameras will be installed to identify the hideouts of straying big cats in human habitats, the Minister said. He added that permission had been granted to Forest personnel to capture problematic tigers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The department had requested the Finance department to grant more funds to provide compensation to victims of wild animal attacks, Mr. Saseendran said. Besides, the participation of local residents will be ensured in combing operations.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests A. Jayaprasad and Wildlife Conservator P. Muhammed Shabab have been directed to visit sites where tiger attacks were reported.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
animal

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app