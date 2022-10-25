Effective steps will be adopted to mitigate man-animal conflict in Wayanad: Minister

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said that effective steps will be adopted to mitigate the increasing man-animal conflict in Wayanad in the wake of recurring tiger attacks in the district.

K.S. Deepa, Conservator of Forests, Northern Circle, was appointed as nodal officer to coordinate issues related to wild animal attacks in the district, Mr. Saseendran said. An incident command sector will be constituted under the nodal officer to give timely directions to Forest officials. The activities of the rapid response teams of the Forest department will be rescheduled to make the team members active during night hours, the Minister said.

Combing operations will be conducted at night, if necessary, and Artificial Intelligence cameras will be installed to identify the hideouts of straying big cats in human habitats, the Minister said. He added that permission had been granted to Forest personnel to capture problematic tigers.

The department had requested the Finance department to grant more funds to provide compensation to victims of wild animal attacks, Mr. Saseendran said. Besides, the participation of local residents will be ensured in combing operations.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests A. Jayaprasad and Wildlife Conservator P. Muhammed Shabab have been directed to visit sites where tiger attacks were reported.