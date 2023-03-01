HamberMenu
Effective police intervention needed for women to benefit from laws for their protection, says women’s panel chief

March 01, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Effective intervention by the police is required if women should benefit from the laws meant for their protection, P. Sathidevi, Chairperson of Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC), has said.

Many laws are amended with a view to ensuring protection of women and to end their exploitation and discrimination against them. The police force should be able to understand these amendments and vigilantly make use of them in a way that is beneficial to women, she said at a seminar meant for civil police officers, advocates on the panel of the KWC, and the counsellors working with the Women and Child Welfare department here on Wednesday.

Director General of Prosecution T.A. Shaji and District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethuraman handled classes.

