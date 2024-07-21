Effective measures in place to contain Nipah spread: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured the public of robust containment measures to combat the Nipah virus in wake of the re-emergence of the zoonotic disease.

He expressed condolence to the bereaved family of the 14-year-old boy who succumbed to the infection in Malappuram, emphasising that every effort was made to save the teenager’s life.

24-hour control room

In response to the suspected Nipah virus infection, the Health department, he said, had swiftly convened a meeting chaired by Health Minister Veena George to intensify preventive measures across the district. Besides, 25 committees were formed within hours in accordance with the Nipah infection guidelines. A 24-hour control room had soon commenced.

Contact tracing efforts too had commenced immediately, resulting in the identification of 246 primary contacts, including 63 deemed high-risk, all of whom are being monitored closely. Samples will be collected from all symptomatic individuals as per the norms.

In his statement, Mr. Vijayan outlines steps that have been adopted to bolster the containment measures. Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital has prepared 30 isolation rooms, while Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital stands equipped with necessary intensive care facilities.

Temporary restrictions have been enforced in Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats as a precautionary measure. Directions have also been issued to establish special fever clinics in Wandoor, Nilambur, and Karuvarakundu. Additionally, volunteers have been mobilised to deliver food, medicine and other essential supplies to homes of individuals under observation.

Hygienic practices needed

In order to prevent the further spread of the virus, the Chief Minister urged the public, particularly those in the affected areas, to refrain from disrupting bat habitats, consuming fruits that are suspected to have been eaten by animals, or consuming nectar from banana flowers. He also emphasised the critical need for hygienic practices, recommending frequent handwashing with soap or sanitiser after any potential contact with bats or their environments.

For any inquiries or concerns regarding the Nipah virus infection, the public have also been advised to contact the dedicated control rooms through the following numbers : 0483-2732010, 0483-2732050, 0483-2732060, 0483-2732090.

