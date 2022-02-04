Eenchakkal flyover on the anvil: Minister

In-principle nod from Centre

The Union government has given in-principle approval for the demand for construction of a flyover at Eenchakkal Junction on the National Highway-66 bypass to address permanently the problem of traffic jams there, Minister for Transport Antony Raju has said.

The assurance was received during a visit to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi recently to discuss national highway development and problems in the public transport sectors, a statement from the office of Mr. Raju said on Thursday.

Special package

The Minister said Mr. Gadkari promised to implement a special financial package for switchover of government-owned buses to green fuel and steps to check accidents and traffic blocks on national highways. A scientific solution will be found to prevent accidents at Thiruvallam Junction.

The Union government would formulate a special economic package to promote the shift of vehicles to green fuel such as compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), and electric alternatives. The price of LNG would also be decided soon, he said.

Reducing toll

Reducing the toll for buses in the public sector, including those of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), will be examined. Building a centre for rest and relaxation in KSRTC depots along the national highways would be considered.

The Union Minister had entrusted National Highway Logistics Management Ltd. chief executive officer Prakash Gaur to take steps to build logistics hub in suitable location of the KSRTC.

Shashi Tharoor, MP; Transport Secretary Biju Prabhakar; Union Road Transport Secretary Giridhar Aramane, National Highways Authority of India chairperson Alka Upadhyaya and member R.K. Pandey, and Mr. Gaur were present at the meeting, pressnote said.