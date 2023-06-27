Educationist Chitran Namboodirippad passes away 

June 27, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Thrissur

Eminent educationist, writer and former additional director of the Kerala Education department Chitran Namboodirippad died at his residence here on Tuesday. He was 104.

A national award-winning educationist, Mr. Namboodirippad established a high school at Mookkuthala in 1947 soon after his post-graduation from Pachaiyappa’s College, Chennai. After running the school for 10 years, he handed it over to the Kerala government for a token amount of ₹1.

He played a key role in starting the Kerala School Youth festival, deemed the largest youth festival of such kind in Asia. He retired in 1979 as additional director of the Education department.

Born in Pakaravur Mana at Mookkuthala, Malappuram, he was attracted to Communism during his student years at St. Thomas College, Thrissur. He was baptised into Communism by K. Damodaran, one of the founders of the Kerala unit of the Communist Party.

Mr. Namboodippad’s fascination for the Himalayas was famous. Proving that age is no bar to fulfil one’s determination, he scaled the Himalayas for the 30th time at the age of 100.

His tryst with the Himalayas started in 1952, during his thirties. “I went with my friend. But I couldn’t go beyond Rudraprayag as both of us were affected by food poisoning,” he recalled while talking to The Hindu during an interview. “I was attracted to the Himalayas even in my childhood. An old man near my house who visited the Himalayas instilled curiosity in me about the mountains,“ he said.

CM condoles death

Condoling the death of Mr. Namboodirppad, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recalled his huge contribution to the cultural sphere of Kerala. “Chitran Namboodirippad, who was active in student politics, took various responsibilities as a Left student union leader. He showed his commitment for students of his village by donating his school to the government,” said Mr. Vijayan.

The Chief Minister recalled that when students of Perallassery school were expelled without any valid reason, Mr. Namboodirippad, who was the education officer then, reached out to help them. “When I visited him in 2020 at his house, we shared that experience. I express my heartfelt condolence to his family,” said Mr. Vijayan.