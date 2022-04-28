Educational institutions under scanner over students’ links with drug peddlers

Move in the wake of large-scale seizure of MDMA in district

In the wake of large-scale seizure of costly MDMA (Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine), the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) has decided to probe in detail the suspected links of some of the students from premiere professional institutions with inter-State drug trafficking gangs.

Preliminary investigations by the Anti-Narcotic Squad revealed that some of the drug users from these institutions were constantly in touch with drug peddlers to get the stuff at low cost.

Police sources confirmed that two persons recently arrested with 40 grams of MDMA from Kunnamangalam had been in touch with student clients from such institutions. The arrested in some of the previously reported cases also had maintained close connections with a few students in some of the professional institutions, they said.

Though plainclothesmen and various squads were keeping vigil on the premises of some of the suspected institutions in the wake of the rising number of drug trafficking cases, they failed to track anyone with solid evidence. Surprise checks conducted inside some of the institutions also failed to uncover any concrete evidence.

“In the past, the main suspects in the trade were a few wayside pushcart traders in Kunnamangalam. Though they were shifted from the premises of educational institutions, it was of no use,” said an office staff working with a prominent institution.

Meanwhile, police sources said intensive vehicle checking covering the premises of suspected institutions was proving to be effective in tackling the menace. They also made it clear that surprise inspections covering hostels, rented buildings and lodges would be continued with the support of reliable informants.