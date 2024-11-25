 />

Educational development at forefront of U.R. Pradeep’s vision for Chelakkara 

Newly-elected MLA outlines his commitment to improving educational infrastructure, with particular emphasis on setting up coaching centres for higher education

Published - November 25, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Chelakkara, a village with limited access to higher education opportunities, will see a major focus on educational development, says the newly-elected Chelakkara MLA, U.R. Pradeep.

Speaking at the “Meet the Press” programme organised by the Thrissur Press Club on Monday, he outlined his commitment to improving educational infrastructure, with a particular emphasis on setting up coaching centres for higher education courses – a long-standing demand from students and parents in the constituency.

Mr. Pradeep acknowledged the challenges of meeting the developmental needs of the constituency within the short time frame of just one and a half years, especially with local body elections looming. However, he assured the public that ongoing development projects, started by former MLA K. Radhakrishnan, will be expedited to completion.

Health, too, is a key area of focus for the new MLA. He highlighted the recent upgrades at the Taluk hospital and shared plans for a new mother and child care facility.

Agriculture, the mainstay of Chelakkara’s economy, faces its own set of challenges, including wild animal menace and water scarcity. Mr. Pradeep called for a national review of wildlife laws to address the growing man-animal conflicts, not just in Chelakkara but across the State. Additionally, improving village roads will be another priority.

Responding to concerns about alleged malpractices during the elections, Mr. Pradeep pointed out reports of attempts to influence voters through money. While no concrete evidence has been found, he assured that these issues would be thoroughly investigated. There were efforts to divide people along communal lines, which was very unfortunate in a State like Kerala, he said.

On the rise of BJP’s vote share, Mr. Pradeep said the party is taking the matter seriously and is reviewing any lapses on their part that might have contributed to the shift.

