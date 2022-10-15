Education should impart moral and spiritual values: Governor

The role of values in our education system must be combined with imparting certain moral and spiritual values, said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan here on Saturday.

He was speaking at the 22nd convocation ceremony of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Amritapuri campus. “Education gives you power and is like a weapon. It is like a knife. If it is in the hands of a homemaker it is used to prepare the food or feed the family but if it is in the hands of outlaw, it can create danger for the life of others,” said the Governor. A total of 1,690 students, including 790 girls and 900 boys who completed various courses including PhD, MBA, MA, MSc, MSW, MTech, BAMS, BSc, B.Com, BA, BBA, BTech and BCA received their degrees on the occasion. Speaking at the event, Guest of Honour Anand Selvakesari, CEO, Personal Banking and Wealth Management, Citibank, USA, said the students need to have confidence in themselves and their abilities. “Do not underestimate yourselves and there is no substitute for hard work for being successful,” he said. In his benedictory address, Swami Ramakrishnananda Puri, treasurer, Mata Amritanandamayi Math said it is one’s duty to serve the society with virtuous deeds and repay their debt to the nature and divine. Dr. Sankaran, Registrar Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Dr. Maneesha Vinodini Ramesh, Provost of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Dr. Bipin Nair, Dean, Life Sciences and Dr. Balakrishnan Shankar, Dean, Engineering also spoke on the occasion.