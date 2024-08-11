Education sector in Kerala recording great progress: Balagopal

The education sector in Kerala has been recording great progress by introducing timely changes, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said here on Sunday.

He was inaugurating the distribution of Centre for Science merit award at Ezhukone panchayat auditorium.

“Kerala’s education sector is passing through a golden period with prompt changes in the curriculum. The State has educational institutions with global standards in all parts. This emphasis on basic education enables students to work anywhere in the world. A good education provides the ability to assess the environment. It is this human resource potential that attracts world famous companies to Kerala,” said Mr. Balagopal. The Minister added that Zoho Corporation centre operating at Kottarakkara IHRD Campus and the IT Park operating at Kulakada ASAP are examples of this development.

Principal Lakshmi Arun presided over the function while Ezhukone panchayat president Biju Abraham and Centre for Science coordinator S. Mohanan Pillai also spoke on the occasion.