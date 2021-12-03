Education panels set to hold meets

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan interacting with members of the commissions formed to reform higher education in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 December 2021 00:39 IST

Consultations will be held with varsity officials, teachers, students and other stakeholders

The commissions tasked with recommending higher education and examination reforms and amending University Acts are set to hold consultative meets with stakeholders.

The members of the commissions held preliminary discussion with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Higher Education Minister R. Bindu here on Thursday as part of evolving a strategy for the exercise.

To hold discussions

Interacting with mediapersons later, Shyam B. Menon, chairman of the Commission for Reforms in Higher Education, said the panels would hold discussions with officials of universities, teaching and non-teaching staff, students, and other stakeholders.

Various aspects, including access to higher education, creation of centres of excellence, and the relationship between universities and colleges will be taken into context.

“Having been given a comprehensive mandate, the commissions will reach out to all stakeholders,” Dr. Menon said.

Opportune phase

Commission convener Pradeep T. said the State was passing through an opportune phase with all sections, right from the government to the common populace, yearning for a change in the higher education sector.

Mahatma Gandhi University Pro Vice Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar, the chairman of the Commission for Reforms in Examinations in Universities and Higher Education Institutions, said the panel would provide high priority to using technology in the examination system and reforming outdated laws.

Dr. Bindu said the commissions had been asked to submit their recommendations by March 2022.

On whether the National Education Policy would influence the endeavour, the Minister said the constructive provisions of the policy would be assimilated in a manner that suited the ground realities in the State.

Suggestions

While the proposed reforms would concern universities that come under the purview of the Higher Education Department, they could include suggestions that could have bearing on the others like the Kerala University of Health Sciences, the Minister said.