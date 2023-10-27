HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Education Minister writes letter to PM seeking intervention on NCERT’s proposal

Minister says change in name is unnecessary and could lead to confusion among students and citizens

October 27, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan demanding their intervention to withdraw the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)-appointed sociology committee ‘s proposal to replace ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in social science textbooks.

Expressing deep concern regarding the recent recommendation, he wrote that such a change is unnecessary and could lead to confusion among students and citizens.

“Our country’s identity is a unique amalgamation of history, culture, and diversity with the name India being a pivotal part of that identity. The term Bharat peacefully coexists alongside India within our national identity. The Indian Constitution itself recognises this duality, referring to our nation as both India and Bharat in Article 1. This dual nomenclature reflects our nation’s ability to respect and celebrate its historical roots while embracing modernity,” he wrote in the letter.

Mr. Sivankutty further noted that for generations, students have learned about the rich tapestry of our history and heritage using the name India. Changing this now could lead to confusion and disrupt the continuity of education.

Furthermore, it is essential to highlight that the NCERT has had a history of taking positions that align with certain ideologies which has raised concerns about potential distortion of history and bias in education. It is imperative that such recommendations are scrutinised thoroughly to ensure that they do not serve any particular political or ideological agenda, he wrote. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.