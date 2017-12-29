Education loan: CM told to convene meeting

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asking him to urgently convene a meeting to sort out the issues thrown up by the scheduled commercial banks’ refusal to pass on the benefits of a government scheme for those who had taken education loans.

He urged the Chief Minister to convene a meeting of SBI officials to sort out this issue which was not the making of the students who had availed themselves of the loans but had come up as a consequence of the merger of the State Bank of Travancore with the State Bank of India. Over 20,000 students are facing the prospects of losing the benefits as the last date for applying under the scheme was December 31.

Errors in diary

In another statement, Mr. Chennithala said the government diary for 2018 was a compilation of errors, which he attributed to the inefficient and careless manner in which the matter was handled. He said the new diary had the names of officials appointed during the UDF rule.