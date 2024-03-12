ADVERTISEMENT

Education is a catalyst for social transformation: C.V. Ananda Bose

March 12, 2024 01:40 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

West Bengal Governor Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose has emphasised the pivotal role of education as a catalyst for social transformation.

Addressing the 7th convocation ceremony of the Central University of Kerala on Monday, Dr. Bose underscored the significance of education in fostering individuals capable of effecting positive change.

He said education was synonymous with emancipation, empowerment, and enrichment and stressed the crucial role of graduates as agents of societal progress.

Emphasising the importance of women’s education, he highlighted its far-reaching impact on families, communities, and the nation at large, envisioning ‘Narishakti’ (women empowerment) as pivotal in leading the nation forward.

Vice-Chancellor in-charge K.C. Baiju outlined the university’s advancements and development initiatives, while Controller of Examinations Dr. R. Jayaprakash extended gratitude in his vote of thanks.

Registrar Dr. M. Muralidharan Nambiar, members of the university’s governing bodies, academic faculty members, students, and staff members were present.

A total of 957 students received degrees on the occasion.

