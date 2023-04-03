Education has to be futuristic and govt. should focus on strengthening the sector: Balagopal

April 03, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Strengthening public education is a priority of the government, Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory of the first Kerala School Education Congress organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) at Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, Vellar, Kovalam, here on Monday.

Underlining the importance of public financing of education, Mr. Balagopal said Kerala was a model in that respect. As much as 47% of total salaries paid by the State was given to teachers. He also pointed out that Kerala was much ahead of other States when it came to the number of schools, nearly 15,000, whose expenses were borne by the government.

Technology was playing a significant role in education though avenues made available by technology were not enough. Education had to be futuristic. Thought must be given to improving quality of education keeping in mind the challenges in the coming years, he said.

He called for efforts to ensure to promote research opportunities and thus dissuade students here from leaving the State. This was not difficult; only a vision was required. Education was the State’s biggest asset, he pointed out.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty who presided over the function said there would be a next edition of the Kerala School Education Congress. Such academic conferences would help Kerala achieve greater heights in education. It was also important to examine if current researches in education were helping its development in the State.

Researches carried out as part of higher education were what should guide academic progress in school education. Panelists who analysed thematic presentations at the congress had pointed out the need to examine if this was happening and how it should happen, the Minister said.

The Minister also said when it came to planning training programmes there should be better communication between those working in the field of school education and those in higher education.

More than 370 delegates, 38 of them from outside the State, took part in the three-day congress. They included Rajasthan Minister for Education Bulaki Das Kalla, Maharashtra Minister for School Education Deepak Vasant Kesarkar, and Finnish academic Jonna Kangas.

Winners of best paper presentations at the technical sessions of the congress were honoured on the occasion.

General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, SCERT Director Jayaprakash R.K., and Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. were present.