Education department to hold drive to identify officials responsible for file pendency

August 19, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The General Education department will conduct a special drive to identify officials who fail to dispose of files in time.

A close scrutiny will be held in each wing of the department to ascertain if file disposal was exceptionally delayed. This follows directions from Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty in the wake of a headmaster and an assistant education officer (AEO) named accused in the case of taking a bribe from a teacher in Kottayam. The headmaster and the AEO were suspended from service by the department.

If long-pending files are found during scrutiny, the reason will be sought, and action taken against the official concerned in case of any lapse.

Mr. Sivankutty appealed to the public not to give gifts or rewards for any action on the part of the department. The authorities concerned should be informed if any such incident came to attention. Speedy action will be taken on its basis.

Authorities should also be informed if officials delayed department orders.

The Minister directed officials to take steps to dispose of all files at offices of assistant education officers, district education officers, deputy directors of education, and regional deputy directors, by the end of September.

