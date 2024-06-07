Education conclave recommendations submitted to CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Friday submitted the recommendations of an education conclave organised recently as part of the efforts to improve the quality of school education in the State to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

With curriculum revision set to conclude in 2025, the government is looking to improve academic quality. The main recommendations of the conclave on ‘Assessment reforms for quality education’ are included in the report.

Changes in assessment for Classes I to XII in tune with the times and introduction of minimum marks (30%) in each subject in the SSLC examinations were mooted at the conclave. Need for a comprehensive and transparent assessment was also stressed, a statement here said.