Education complex inaugurated

February 16, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Education complex of the General Education department at Chengannur.

The Public Works department has introduced the composite tender system to ensure timely completion of construction of government structures, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyad has said.

He was inaugurating an education complex at Chengannur on Thursday.

Mr. Riyas said that awarding civil and electrical works separately had resulted in delays in completion of projects. Steps had been taken to avoid delays in the construction of hospital buildings.

Speaking at the function, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said the government had sanctioned ₹3.5 crore for a tourism project at Poomala Chaal.

The 9,081 sq ft three-storey education complex was constructed at a cost of ₹3.32 crore. It houses the offices of the vocational higher secondary assistant director, higher secondary regional deputy director and so on.

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, P.C. Vishnunath, MLA, and others spoke.

