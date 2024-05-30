EDRAAC to request government to postpone re-opening of schools

An emergency meeting of the Ernakulam District Residents’ Associations’ Apex Council (EDRAAC) has decided to approach the State government with a request to postpone re-opening of schools, now scheduled on June 3, considering the heavy rainfall being experienced across the State and predicted for the coming days.

The organisation cited the state of roads and traffic logjams being experienced in cities such as Kochi during recent spells of heavy rain. Long queues of vehicles could be seen on all major roads. There is little guarantee that students will be able to reach schools and return home in time.

The meeting predominantly discussed the challenges posed by the monsoon and the drinking water quality threat in the wake of the large-scale pollution of the Periyar leading to mass fish kill earlier this month. “We have decided to approach the National Green Tribunal over the issue of pollution of the Periyar. The Pollution Control Board is doing absolutely nothing and the report they submitted about the fish kill was absolute trash as it was based on water samples collected ten hours after the incident. The report by KUFOS [Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies] was dependable as they had among other things tested the samples of dead fish as well,” said Ajith Kumar C.C., district general secretary, EDRAAC.

CCTVs along the Periyar for monitoring pollution were dysfunctional. Mr. Kumar alleged that 13 chicken waste processing units were functioning along the Edayar belt with each discharging 50,000 litres of untreated water, containing ammonia, to the river every day. It dangerously compromised the quality of drinking water, he said.