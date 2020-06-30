EDC members share profits with visually challenged students

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 June 2020 23:48 IST

Money from sale of forest produce, masks handed over

Setting a model in giving back to society, the tribal community of Kottoor that benefited through a market intervention project by the Forest Department during the lockdown has contributed a share of profits obtained by selling forest produce to alleviate the hardships of another marginalised set of people.

The Mankode tribal eco-development committee (EDC) in the Agasthyavanam Biological Park (ABP) forest range handed over ₹10,000 and 250 masks to the students of Government School for the Visually Impaired, Jagathy, on Tuesday. Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar and Conservator of Forests (ABP) J. Devaprasad handed them over to students Nikhil and Farzana.

Thiruvananthapuram Wildlife Warden J.R. Ani, school Principal Abdul Hakeem, Kottoor Deputy Wildlife Warden N.V. Satheesan, and EDC president Radhakrishnan were present.

