Edayur Chilli and Kuttiattoor Mango gets G.I. tag

Thrissur

02 October 2021 16:29 IST

Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad expressed hope that the G.I. registration will help the local products to earn greater access to domestic and international markets.

Edayur Chilli and Kuttiattoor Mango are the latest to receive the Geographical Indication status from the state.

Edayur chilli is a local cultivar of Edayur, Athavanad, Marakkara, Irimbiliyam, Kalpakanchery and Valanchery panchayats in Valanchery block and Moorkanad and Kuruva panchayats in Angadippuram block of Malappuram district. It has been cultivated in the area for at least 150 years.

Large quantity of Edayur chilli has been sold to nearby markets for making “Kondattom” (sun-dried-curd-chillies). Edayur Chilli gardens are a common sight in this area during the months of April till December.

Advertising

Advertising

Edayur chilli is a unique cultivar of this area with very low pungency. The distinctiveness can be attributed to its genetic makeup, the specific environmental and soil conditions of the area and the traditional methods of cultivation.

Kuttiattoor mango is a popular and tasty traditional mango cultivar of Kuttiattoor and the nearby gram panchayats of Kannur district. This mango has maximum spread in Kuttiattoor panchayath. Trees with a large number of mangoes on them are a visual treat for anyone visiting Kuttiattoor during the months of March, April and May.

It will not be an exaggeration to call Kuttiattoor as the ‘mango village’ of Kannur. Even though this cultivar is most popularly known as Kuttiattoor mango, it is also known as ‘Nambiar manga’, ‘Kannapuram manga’, ‘Kunjimangalam manga’ and ‘Vadakkumbhagam manga’ in small pockets of Kannur district.

Kuttiattoor Mango, which got GI tag | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This mango is famous for its appealing orange-yellow colour in addition to its excellent taste and flavour. The ripened fruits do not show speckles or patches on the skin, making it more appealing in the market. The distinctiveness of Kuttiattoor mango is aided by the combination of specific environmental conditions of the area of its cultivation and varietal characters.

GI tag has been received for Edayur Chilli and Kuttiattoor Mango through concerted efforts of IPR Cell of Kerala Agricultural University, State Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare and farmers of Edayur Chilli and Kuttiattoor Mango. Edayoor Chilli Growers Association, Edayur, Malappuram and Kuttiattoor Mango Producer Society, Kuttiattoor are the registered proprietors of Edayur Chilli and Kuttiattoor mango respectively.

Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad appreciated the team effort of scientists of Kerala Agricultural University, officials of Department of Agriculture and farmers in getting G.I. registration for the products.

He expressed hope that the G.I. registration will help the local products to earn greater access to domestic and international markets.