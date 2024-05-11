Edavani tribal hamlet celebrates granting of rights on land

Forty-five Kurumba tribal families of Edavani hamlet in Pudur grama panchayat of Attappady hills celebrated the sanctioning of 1,660 acre land for them as per the Forest Rights Act.

The families believed that the hills surrounding their hamlet were their protectors, and they had a natural claim of rights on them. Tribal leaders Kali Moopan and his wife Mathi led the celebrations on Friday.

They rejoiced at the government giving them the hills that they used for rearing their cattle and collection of honey and frankincense or kunthirikkam for ages.

Although the Forest Rights Act (FRA) had come into being in 2006, it took 18 years for the 45 Kurumba families of Edavani hamlet to establish their rights on the land they claimed. The hamlet got community rights on 1,660 acre land, said Rajendra Prasad, president of the Thampu, an organisation working for the welfare of tribespeople.

Welcoming the government decision to hand over the land, Mr. Prasad demanded that community rights should be granted to other tribal hamlets and that the government should settle the pending applications without delay.

In Edavani, individual rights on 200 acre land were given to 22 tribal families. In Attappady, community rights were given to tribespeople on 30,000 acre forest land in the last six months.

Mr. Prasad inaugurated the celebrations at Edavani. K.A. Ramu led a class on ‘community rights and sustained tribal development’. M. Sudheesh explained the methods to be followed for acquisition of further rights for the tribespeople.

Kali Moopan presided over the function. Panali Thazhebhuthayar, Meena, and Forest Rights Committee president Suresh spoke. Thmpu convener K.A. Ramu said that celebrations would continue for the next five days in select hamlets.

