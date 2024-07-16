Edavanakad residents to set protest path again as their ultimatum goes unheeded

The Edavanakad Theera Samrakshana Samithi, which is in the forefront of the fight demanding a lasting solution to the ever-worsening sea incursion, is set to hold a public meeting on Tuesday to chart out a protest plan after its ultimatum to the authorities to make a meaningful intervention for resolving the problem by July 4 went unheeded.

The collective had intensified the stir by organising a day-long siege of the State coastal highway and a hartal in quick succession last month. The stir was called off temporarily after the district administration promised to take up the problem at the level of the Revenue Minister on July 4. The collective had then warned of cranking up pressure with more intensified protest programmes, including laying siege to Goshree bridges and an indefinite relay hunger strike from July 5, if no permanent solution was forthcoming.

With that deadline long gone, the Samithi is now planning to hit the protest path again. A meeting held on Sunday evening had toyed with the idea of forming a human wall along the coastal stretches in wards 1, 9, and 13 in Edavanakkad village where the seawall is more or less missing. But that idea was contested by panchayat vice president V.K. Iqbal.

“It is a risky affair to line up people along the shore in a human wall, especially when the sea is rough. Passions are likely to run high, and if in the excitement someone jumps into the sea or gets washed away, it could bring disrepute to the entire endeavour. So, it is better to discuss all the options at the public meeting,” he said.

The residents of the three wards have been left to the mercy of invading tidal waves for years now, with the problem getting worse in recent times. They alleged that the seawall, which had not been maintained in the past 20 years, was missing on many stretches along the shore, leaving them vulnerable to the vagaries of the ocean.

During the meeting with the Samithi leaders last month, the district administration could only offer temporary solutions like geotextile bag-based seawall with an allocation of ₹46 lakh. The Samithi is of the view that it might suffer the same fate as the previous ₹48-lakh seawall installed during 2022-23 and had since been hurled into nearby waterbodies where they remained deposited till date.

The Samithi has been demanding sea groynes and tetrapods as an effective protection against sea incursion. Besides, it has been demanding the restoration of an extended stretch of the coastal road covered under sand, hampering the mobility of the affected residents. Last week, the residents had a tough time bringing the body of a deceased person back home from the hospital as they had to carry the body on foot as around 2.50 km of the road was not motorable.