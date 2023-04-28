Edavaka panchayat in Wayanad sets a model in biodiversity conservation

April 28, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KALPETTA

People-centric initiatives of Edavaka grama panchayat in Wayanad has set a new paradigm in biodiversity conservation, climate change mitigation, and building awareness.

An array of activities such as the setting up of a biodiversity park, a bird sanctuary, a butterfly garden, fish reservoirs, and tuber crop conservatories made the civic body a champion in conservation efforts.

“Climate change had adversely affected the hill district, especially the farming community, in the recent past, and it incited us to adopt steps to address the issue,” said H.B. Pradeep, president, Edavaka grama panchayat.

The local body won the first Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB) award in 2013 for biodiversity conservation activities, and it was the first in the State to prepare a biodiversity register.

A biodiversity park set up on leased land spread over 2.5 acres at Ayilamoola accommodates thousands of trees including fruit plants, medicinal plants, and climbing vines. The fruit plants are planted with the support of the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, and as many as 60 different fruit plants of commercial importance are being raised in the park.

Water and soil conservation activities in the park are done by utilising the services of workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. The water level in private wells in the area has increased considerably after the park was set up, he said.

The construction of a watch tower, pavements around the park, and a pond for waterbirds are under way.

A butterfly garden set on the land could attract native and migratory butterflies.

The region was known for local varieties of fish till a few decades ago, but the number dwindled fast owing to excessive use of pesticides on plantain farms and fishing using fish stupefying agents.

“We have dug many ponds to conserve and breed local varieties of fish with financial assistance from the KSBB. We could conserve as many as 28 species. Now, we are planning to set up an aquarium of local fish varieties,” he said.

Tuber crop germ plasm maintenance is a unique initiative of the local body with the support of tuber farmers in the panchayat.