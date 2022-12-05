Edavaka grama panchayat to launch constitutional literacy campaign

December 05, 2022 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - KALPETTA

‘The Citizen’ would be the first comprehensive campaign in Wayanad to educate residents on the country’s Constitution

The Hindu Bureau

Edavaka grama panchayat in Wayanad is all set to join the list of local bodies that have attained complete constitutional literacy.

The civic body, with the support of Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), will launch the campaign titled ‘The Citizen’, for the purpose.

“The campaign is envisaged to educate all residents of the civic body above the age of 10 on the Constitution, its history, fundamental rights and legal system with the help of trained volunteers,” said H.B. Pradeep, president, Edavaka grama panchayat.

This is the first time in the district a civic body is executing a comprehensive campaign to make the residents constitution literate, Mr. Pradeep added.

As many as 26 persons under the civic body have been trained by KILA to educate the residents, he said. We are planning to launch the campaign by the second week of December and complete it by the end of April, he said.

The civic body authorities would install the preamble of the Constitution in all households, government offices, quasi-government and educational institutions as a part of the programme.

O.R. Kelu, MLA, released the logo of the campaign.

