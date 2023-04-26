ADVERTISEMENT

Edathua church festival to begin today

April 26, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Alappuzha

The Hindu Bureau

The annual festival of St. George Forane Church at Edathua in Kuttanad will begin on Thursday. The 18-day-long festival will commence with flag hoisting by Archbishop of Changanassery Archdiocese Mar Joseph Perumthottam at 7.15 a.m.

A large number of devotees are expected to participate in a holy mass and public procession on May 7, the high point of the festival. The holy mass will be led by Bishop Emeritus Peter Remigius at 3 p.m. It will be followed by a public procession at 4 p.m.

Syro-Malabar Church Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alenchery will lead a holy mass on April 30 at 4 p.m. Alappuzha Diocese Bishop James Raphael Anaparambil and Bishop of Mavelikara Eparchy Joshua Mar Ignathios will lead Holy Masses on May 2 at 11.30 a.m. and May 4 at 4 p.m. respectively.

The Church, believed to be over two centuries old, is a major pilgrim centre in South India. Thousands of devotees from different parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu are expected to throng the church during the festival days. The festival will conclude on May 14.

