Edamalakkudy will get proper road connectivity soon

November 27, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - IDUKKI

Road construction works are in progress, connecting the first tribal panchayat in the State at Edamalakkudy under the Munnar Wildlife Division in Idukki. According to officials, construction of the three-meter-wide concrete road from Pettimudy to Edalipparakudy continues.

In October 2022, the State Tribal department sanctioned ₹18.45 crore for the road construction. The road will traverse the forest from Pettimudy to Societykudy, the base camp of the Edamalakkudy panchayat, for a distance of 12.5 km.

Devikulam sub-collector Rahul Krishna Sharma said that road construction works are speedily progressing. “Now the rainfall has reduced in the area, and we hope the works can be completed soon”, said Mr Sharma.

Adimaly tribal development officer S. A. Najeem said the Public Works Department (PWD) road section is leading the construction work.

“The first phase will cover a 7.5 km stretch from Pettimudy to Edalipparakudy, while the remaining 4.75 km from Edalipparakudy to Societykudy will be constructed in the second phase,” said Mr. Najeem.

“ The tribal department is closely monitoring the road construction works. Proper road connectivity was the long-term demand for tribal people in Edamalakkudy.” said the official.

After getting road connectivity, the tribal people can easily reach Munnar and sell their tribal produce.

Edamalakkudy panchayat will receive proper road connectivity 13 years after its formation. The first tribal grama panchayat was formed exclusively for the Muthuvan tribal community in 2010.