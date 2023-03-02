Edamalakkudy tribal LP school in Idukki to be upgraded to UP school

March 02, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Steps will be taken to elevate the Government Tribal Lower Primary School at Edamalakkudy in Idukki to an upper primary school, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking after declaring Padippurussi project of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala to equip students of the LP school with the ability to read and write Malayalam a success here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said a significant problem faced by the LP school was that even older students attended it owing to the lack of other education facilities in the region. Hence, it was important that the LP school be raised to a UP school.

Edamalakkudy is a place that received a lot of attention. Earlier, it was a quite isolated owing to its geography. Even reaching there was difficult. But things have been changing in recent years. Steps have been taken to improve road connectivity to Edamalakkudy so that it will not remain a marginalised area, said Mr. Vijayan.

Referring to students’ plea for a schoolground, he said playgrounds inside the village should be used to the maximum. If this is done, students will not face any space crunch for playing. It should not be that students stop playing because there is no ground. If a school has only a small area, then facilities should be arranged there. If any other space can be identified, facilities should be set up there. Teachers should pay attention to this aspect, Mr. Vijayan said.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty who presided over the function said the upgrade of the LP school had helped realise a long-standing dream of Edamalakkudy students to continue their education.

The students had spoken about the need for more facilities at the school in Malayalam itself.

The Chief Minister presented study material on behalf of the SSK to all students who are part of Padippurussi.

General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. and SSK director Supriya A.R. were among those present.

After the formal function at the Assembly complex, Ministers K. Radhakrishnan, K. Krishnankutty, and G.R. Anil congratulated the students.

The children, most of whom had travelled outside their hamlet for the first time recently, saw the Assembly proceedings from the gallery and visited the Assembly museum. Also on their itinerary is the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum and Priyadarshini Planetarium and an evening visit to the Shanghumughom beach in the capital before their return to Edamalakkudy.