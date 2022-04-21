Edamalakkudy farmers stick to indigenous cardamom

It is more resistant to pest attacks and climate change

As high-yielding varieties have conquered the cardamom sector resulting in excessive use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers, farmers of Edamalakkudy tribal grama panchayat in the Munnar Forest Division have adhered to the indigenous variety more resistant to pest attacks and climate change.

Edamalakkudy Agriculture Officer Murugan K. says around 200 ha is under indigenous cardamom cultivation there. The cultivation is scattered and spread over a wide area of the forest. Farmers usually work in the farm only once a year and the yield is comparatively less.

He says a survey is being held to find the total area under cardamom, pepper, and coffee at Edamalakkudy. The organic way of cultivation is generally followed there, he says adding that it will also come under scrutiny in the survey.

The cardamom capsule is smaller in size and contains 12 to 15 seeds while it is 15 to 22 in a high-yielding variety. Outside Edamalakkudy, the native variety is not cultivated now.

The market value of cardamom is based on size, shape, colour, and smell. This has resulted in low market value for cardamom from Edamalakkudy, says Mr. Murugan. He says organic cardamom cultivation is being promoted and efforts are on to brand it to get a better price for farmers.

A.K. Vijayan, former head, crop protection, Spices Board of India, who is promoting organic cardamom cultivation, says indigenous varieties of cardamom are known for their fragrance due to high oil content.

“The plants are resistant to pest attacks and climate change, though they are less productive compared to the high-yielding varieties. Cardamom plants are sensitive to soil and climatic conditions and respond well to inputs in a shorter time than any other crop,’‘ he says. He cites this as the reason for the high use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers on cardamom plants.

He says better clones can be developed from the indigenous crop if it is widely grown at Edamalakkudy. It will also help in sustainable protection of the natural cardamom variety which have disappeared from the plantations.

Mohandas, a farmer at Meenkuthikudy settlement in Edamalakkudy, says they sell green cardamom to businessmen at Munnar or Adimali as per the price fixed by them. If there is an agency to take their produce at a better price, farmers will also benefit.

The indigenous varieties are small in size and can withstand drought, though instances of decaying have been noticed at Edamalakkudy, says Mr. Murugan.