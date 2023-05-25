Edamalakkudy family health centre inaugurated

May 25, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - IDUKKI

After 12 years since its formation, a family health centre became a reality at the first tribal panchayat of Edamalakkudy under the Munnar forest division in Idukki on Thursday. Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the health centre on the day.

The Minister said the government policy is to ensure health care for all. “The tribespeople of Edamalakkudy grama panchayat will receive better health care at the new family health centre,” said Ms. George.

“The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government is completing the demands of the tribespeople of Edamalakkudy one by one. The first Pinarayi government provided electricity connection to Edamalakkudy natives under a special project. The second Pinarayi government decided to set up a family health centre at Edamalakkudy by appointing permanent staff,” said Ms. George.

“The road construction to Edamalakkudy estimated to cost ₹18.5 crore will begin on May 29. When completed, the road will address the travel issues of the tribespeople in the first tribal panchayat,” said Ms. George.

According to officials, the Edamalakudy Family Health Centre has been made a reality by spending ₹1.25 crore for new buildings, including other facilities. An outpatient (OP) department, a minor operation theatre, pharmacy, doctors’ room, waiting room, office room and toilet, among other facilities, have been arranged at the new health centre.

In the meeting, the Minister released the poster of the Edamalakkudy ‘health travel documentary’ prepared under the leadership of district TB officer B. Cency. The Minister also inaugurated the primary health centre at Chattamunnar, near Munnar, on the day.

Devikulam MLA A. Raja, Edamalakkudy panchayat president Eeshwari, district medical officer Manoj L., and Edamalakkudy family health centre medical officer Sarun Ravindran were among those who attended the meeting.