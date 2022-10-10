Edakkad, Kadambur residents demand underpass across proposed six-lane national highway

ADVERTISEMENT

The residents of Edakkad and Kadambur are up in arms against the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for not considering their demand to construct an underpass across the proposed six-lane national highway.

Locals under the aegis of Edakkad Underpass Action Committee blocked construction activity on Saturday, claiming that the construction of the highway without an underpass would affect their movement.

Action committee general convenor O. Sathyan said the residents were forced to hold the agitation as the authorities had failed to look into their demand.

The NHAI’s plan is to construct an underpass around two-and-a-half km away from Edakkad town, near Nadal Urpazhassikavu Road and 600 metres away from the Edakkad railway station.

The absence of an underpass at Edakkad town will lead to the isolation of Muzhappilangad drive-in beach and the eastern part of Kadambur panchayat.

Those living in the eastern region of Edakkad town and Kadambur and Kadachira regions will be forced to travel several kilometres to reach the nearby Muzhappilangad beach and the western area of Edakkad town. Similar will be the plight of those in the western side of Edakkad town.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sathyan said the residents would continue their protest until they received a positive response from the authorities.