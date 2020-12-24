ED told not to harass accused in custody

Rauf in custody for three more days

The Principal Sessions Court here has directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to harass or torture K.A. Rauf Sherief, the general secretary of Campus Front of India, while in custody.

It was while considering the remand extension report of Sherief that Kausar Edappagath, the Judge, issued the order.

The accused had complained that he was not treated fairly by the ED and was made to sign 10 blank papers. He said the ED officials recorded a narrative prepared by them instead of what he had stated to the officer concerned.

He said he was threatened that his relatives would also be implicated in the case and arrested. He said he was continuously questioned even though he complained of chest pain.

The ED officials denied the allegations of Mr. Sherief, who was picked up in connection with a money laundering case.

While releasing him for three more days in custody, the court said he should be given the liberty to contact his lawyer while in custody and there should be a break for one hour if the interrogation continued for three hours.

The interrogation should be done only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and there should not be any interrogation after 6 p.m. He should be allowed to take rest after 6 p.m.

The investigation officer should permit the accused to contact his wife and mother through video call without affecting the investigation process, the court directed.

The investigation officer should strictly comply with the directives and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and other mandate of law. He should ensure that the complaints raised by the accused did not happen while in custody, the order said.

The court also warned the agency that any violation of its directives would be viewed seriously.