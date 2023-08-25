HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED to question Moideen, 3 others in Karuvannur bank loan scam

Former Minister has been asked to appear at ED office, Kochi, on August 31  

August 25, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question A.C. Moideen, former Minister and Kunnamkulam MLA, in connection with the multi-crore loan scam at the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank.

The ED has issued notice to Mr. Moideen to appear before it for questioning at its Kochi office on August 31. The ED has also issued notice to P.P. Kiran, C.M. Rahim and M.K. Shiju, alleged benamis of the former Minister, to appear before it.

The ED had conducted a 22-hour raid under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002 at Mr. Moideen’s residence recently. The raid was part of an investigation against benamis and beneficiaries who allegedly siphoned off funds of more than ₹150 crore from Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank, according to an ED statement.

It is reported that the ED recovered phone records and WhatsApp chats between Mr. Moideen and the Karuvannur bank manager.

According to the ED statement, it initiated the investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by the Kerala Police alleging swindling of public money by the accused and sanctioning of more than one loan to the same person against the bank loan limits on pledge of the same property.

The ED statement said that district leaders and committee members of the political party which governed the bank instructed the manager to disburse loans through agents in cash to non-member benamis by mortgaging properties of some members without their knowledge.

Investigations revealed that many such benami loans were disbursed on the instructions of Mr. Moideen. the ED said. It is reported that the information received during the interrogation of a few accused in the scam also led to the raid at the residence and office of the former Minister.

The ED had issued an order to freeze bank deposits and fixed deposits of Mr. Moideen and his wife to the tune of ₹28 lakh.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.