ED summons Ibrahim Kunju in Palarivattom case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked former Public Works Minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju to appear before the agency for interrogation on March 22. The agency has also asked the former Minister to produce the details of his income and assets with him for verification.

The notice was served on Mr. Kunju in connection with the alleged corruption involved in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover. There were allegations that Mr. Kunju transferred ₹10 crore from the ill-gotten money to the account of the party mouthpiece Chandrika. The details of these transactions have also been sought, sources said.

Meanwhile, officials of Axis Bank, the main banking partner of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) of the State government, sought time for appearance before the directorate. The agency had served notice on the top functionaries of the board in connection with the alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.