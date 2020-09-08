ED summons Bineesh Kodiyeri

KOCHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, to appear at its Kochi office on Wednesday for interrogation in connection with the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling and the recent Bangalore drugs seizure cases.

The probe is to find out whether the accused in the gold smuggling case received any assistance from Mr. Bineesh Kodiyeri for the clandestine operations, sources said.

One of the arrested in the drugs case had revealed that Mr. Bineesh Kodiyeri had extended him financial aid.

Mr. Bineesh Kodiyeri had maintained that he had given a loan to the accused for opening a restaurant in Bangalore. The question whether the accused in the drug case was funded by Mr. Bineesh Kodiyeri for the illegal activities would also be looked into, sources said.

Mr. Bineesh Kodiyeri was unavailable for comments.