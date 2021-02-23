ED registers fresh case against Unitac MD

KOCHI

23 February 2021 18:09 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a fresh case against Unitac Builders managing director Santhosh Eapen for alleged money laundering in the Wadakkancherry LIFE Mission project.

According to ED sources, the money laundering angle kicked in as commission to the tune of nearly ₹4.50 crore was allegedly given to persons at the UAE Consulate for award of the work of the Wadakkancherry project. The commission was allegedly converted into US dollars and smuggled out to other countries for which Mr. Eapen allegedly arranged the foreign currencies. He is likely to be interrogated in the coming days.

The UAE Red Crescent had funded an apartment complex and mini-hospital for the homeless at Wadakkancherry. The State government had provided land for the project worth ₹20 crore.

The construction work was given to Unitac Builders and its sister organisation Sane Ventures allegedly upon a commission to diplomats and employees of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

The CBI is also probing corruption and violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act in the project.