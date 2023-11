November 08, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 8, 2023 carried out a raid on the Kandala Services Cooperative Bank in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district. The ED raided the bank near Kattakada following reports of alleged irregularities of several crores of rupees at the bank.

Raids were also carried out by the ED at several other locations connected with the bank.

The ED raid, which began early in the morning, was still under way, police sources confirmed.

