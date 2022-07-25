ED raids CSI Church offices in capital city

Alleged money laundering scam linked to Church-run institutions

Supporters of CSI South Kerala Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam shout slogans in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday upon the conclusion of the Enforcement Directorate raid on the Church offices. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out simultaneous raids at the office of the South Kerala Diocese of the CSI Church and other locations in the district in connection with an alleged money laundering scam linked to Church-run institutions.

The ED team carried out inspections at the office of the CSI Moderator and South Kerala Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam at LMS in the capital city, the Dr. Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College at Karakkonam, and the residences of diocese administrative secretary T. T. Praveen and Bennet Abraham, the director of the college.

Large gathering

The inspection at the Bishop Rasalam’s office, which was held in his presence, began by 6 a.m. and lasted till the evening. The bishop was reportedly scheduled to leave for England on Monday. Inspections at the other locations continued late into the evening. After the news of the inspections broke, church members assembled in large numbers on the Mateer Memorial Church premises, but no untoward incidents were reported.

Fee-related controversy

Earlier, the medical college had been embroiled in a capitation fee-related controversy. An opposing faction within the Church had levelled serious allegations of financial misconduct by Bishop Rasalam and senior Church officials. A Crime Branch investigation also had been ordered on complaints regarding the capitation fee-related scam. The ED, which has registered a case, is reportedly probing charges of money laundering.

Church’s response

Senior Church officials claimed that the ED team did not unearth anything incriminating against the bishop or the diocese. “The inspections were carried out the basis of fabricated complaints meant to tarnish the reputation of the Church. The ED inspections revealed nothing illegal. We furnished all the documents the officers asked for,’‘ J. Jayaraj, pastoral secretary of the Church, said. Neither Bishop Rasalam nor Mr. Praveen were available for comment.

Of late, the Church has been riven by internal differences. Earlier this year, the Mateer Memorial Church, a familiar landmark of the capital city, had also witnessed a stand-off between the two opposing factions of the church over a decision to elevate it to a cathedral.

Meanwhile, the faction opposed to Bishop Rasalam has demanded that he, Mr. Praveen, and Mr. Abraham step down from their official positions in view of the ED action.