ED raid on Moideen’s house a political conspiracy: CPI(M) district secretariat 

CPI(M) to organise protest rallies, meetings on Friday 

August 24, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The CPI(M) district secretariat has called for rallies and public meetings on Friday (August 25) in protest against alleged political conspiracy and spreading canards to demean party leaders and the Left Democratic Party (LDF) government by the BJP-Congress nexus.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the district secretariat called for organising rallies and meetings at all centres in the district at 5 p.m. on August 25.

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s raid on the office and residence of former Minister and CPI(M) MLA A.C. Moideen was a political shadow war against the party and the LDF government. It will be tackled politically and legally. The ED has not taken any documents, except for photocopies of a few documents, in the 22-hour-long raid. They only asked for confirmation of bank documents of Mr. Moideen’s wife and daughter. The officials should make it clear why there was the day-long drama. This is a political agenda planned by the BJP. The Congress and the media are supporting them to create false stories,” the statement alleged.

The ED can make any legal inspections. However, the day-long raid by disturbing the family members and neighbours was an attempt to create an illusion that something serious has been unearthed. The ED has the responsibility to prove the allegations, it added.

