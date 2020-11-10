ED quizzes Shaji in Plus Two case

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) quizzed Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator K.M. Shaji in connection with the Plus Two bribery case, for more than 12 hours on Tuesday.
It is learnt that he also presented some documents pertaining to his financial transactions and status the past decade. Mr. Shaji arrived at the ED sub-zonal office at Kallai around 9 a.m. The ED had served a notice on him for questioning.
The ED is probing the case registered based on the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The case was that Plus Two courses were sanctioned after collecting a bribe of ₹25 lakh from the school management at Azhikode in 2014.
On Monday, sleuths had recorded the statement of K.M. Asha, wife of Mr. Shaji, who is the owner of the house in Vengeri in the limits of the city. The ED wanted to extract details about the source of income in connection with construction of the 5,500 sq ft house.
