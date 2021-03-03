ED probe into KIIFB to help LDF: Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram

03 March 2021 21:04 IST

‘Nexus between CPI(M) and BJP to the fore’

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has handed a political advantage to the CPI(M) by ordering an Enforcement Directorate (ED) inquiry into the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) after the model code of conduct kicked in.

Mr. Chennithala said here on Wednesday that the United Democratic Front (UDF) had raised the unconstitutionality of KIIFB’s foreign borrowings several times in the Assembly. The CAG had flagged the severe anomaly in his audit report tabled in the House.

However, the ED did not move a finger. Now at a signal from the Centre, the ED had announced an investigation. The Centre knew well the move would work to the advantage of the LDF. The BJP had just given a leg-up to the electoral chances of the LDF.

The development had exposed the secret nexus between the CPI(M) and the BJP in Kerala. The unholy alliance sought to disadvantage the Congress, he said.

Mr. Chennithala slammed the government’s purported decision to assign four acres of prime public land to motivational speaker and spiritual guide Sree M in the capital. He said Sree M, who had mediated in peace talks between the RSS and the CPI(M) in Kannur, was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s bridge to the NDA leadership.