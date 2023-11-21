HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED opposes bail plea of accused in Karuvannur case

November 21, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Private moneylender P. Satheesh Kumar, also an accused in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank fraud case, was the benami of several prominent political leaders and police officers, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

M.J. Satheesh, the standing counsel for the agency, read out the statements of K.A. Jijor, a witness in the case, to this effect in the court on Monday while opposing the bail plea of Mr. Satheesh Kumar.

The agency submitted that a former senior police officer had negotiated some financial disputes involving Mr. Satheesh Kumar and collected commission for settling them.

The ED stated before the court that the accused was an influential person with high political connections and if released, he might tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.

However, the defence lawyers contended that the agency did not possess any evidence against the political leaders and was raising baseless allegations.

The court will consider the case on November 27.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.