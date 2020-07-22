ED launches probe into Kerala gold smuggling case

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering probe into the alleged large-scale smuggling of gold through air cargo shipments addressed to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate in Kerala.
The ED will pursue the financial trail in the case, while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has already been probing the criminal aspect of the conspiracy to smuggle gold into the country in large quantities from the UAE.
The agency suspects that the proceeds might have been used to finance terror activities. Those involved in the case are suspected to have smuggled in about 250 kg of gold since July 2019. According to the NIA, K.T. Ramees has been identified as the kingpin of the racket. The businessman from Malappuram was arrested by the Customs Department earlier this month.
Four suspects held
The NIA has so far arrested four suspects, while the Customs Department has arrested 13 persons in connection with the smuggling racket, after the seizure of 30 kg of gold at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5.
Accused Sarith P.S., a former employee of the UAE consulate, was arrested by the Customs Department. Swapna Suresh, also a former employee of the consulate, and Sandeep Nair were arrested by the NIA in Bengaluru on July 11.
Further investigation led the agency to zero in on Dubai-based Faizal Fareed.
The NIA has approached the Interpol seeking a “Blue Notice” against him, to gather more information about his identity and location.
A probe team also visited Faizal Fareed’s ancestral place recently.
