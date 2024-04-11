ED issues summons to CMRL MD for interrogation

April 11, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Kochi

The Directorate of Enforcement has summoned Sasidharan Kartha, managing director of Cochin Minerals and Rutiles Limited (CMRL), for interrogation regarding the payment made to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, which was owned by T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Mr. Kartha has been asked to appear before the agency on April 15. The Interim Board for Settlement had found that the CMRL had paid ₹1.72 crore to Exalogic as service charges. However, the agency had noted that no significant services were offered to the company. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office too had launched an investigation into the transactions.

Meanwhile, officials of the agency on Thursday again questioned CPI(M) leader P.K. Biju in connection with the alleged loan scam of Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank in Thrissur. Mr. Biju and CPI(M) district secretary M.M. Varghese were grilled by the agency earlier.