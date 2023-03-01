ADVERTISEMENT

ED issues notice again to Raveendran, asks him to appear for interrogation on March 7

March 01, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

In connection with money-laundering case booked in relation to alleged commission paid for LIFE Mission project

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Enforcement has once again asked C.M. Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to appear before it.

He has been asked to present himself at the Kochi office of the agency on March 7.

Mr. Raveendran had failed to turn up before the agency on February 27 for interrogation in connection with the money-laundering case booked in relation to the alleged commission paid for the LIFE Mission housing project at Wadakkanchery. Mr. Raveendran had reportedly told the investigation agency that he would be unable to be in Kochi on the day as the State Assembly was in session.

This is the second summons that the agency is issuing to Mr. Raveendran in relation to the LIFE Mission case. The agency had earlier grilled him in connection with the money-laundering case booked following the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case.

P.B. Nooh, who is holding the charge of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the LIFE Mission, had appeared before the agency on February 27 after receiving a summons. The official is understood to have submitted some documents as demanded by the agency on the day.

On Sivasankar’s bail plea

Meanwhile, a CBI court here will pass its order on the bail plea of M. Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, on Thursday, who was arrested in connection with the LIFE Mission case.

The ED had arrested the former bureaucrat after interrogating him for three consecutive days.

