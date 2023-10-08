ED is on election campaign for Suresh Gopi in Thrissur: A.C. Moideen 

October 08, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thrissur

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is paving the way for actor and proposed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suresh Gopi in Thrissur, CPI(M) leader and Kunnamkulam MLA A.C Moideen has alleged.

While addressing a CPI(M) rally in Chelakkara on Sunday, Mr. Moideen, who was interrogated by the ED in connection with Karuvannur Service Co-operative Bank loan scam, said the ED is on an election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha election for the BJP and Mr. Gopi. The actor’s rally from Karuvannur was part of it, he added.

He alleged that the ED has submitted fake allegations in a report submitted in the court. It submitted a report that CPI(M) leader Aravindakshan’s mother has a deposit of ₹65 lakh. Later, it was revealed that it was another woman. But now the secretary of the bank has been threatened to gave a fake statement, Mr. Moideen alleged.

“There is a reason for the ED to choose Thrissur. They are preparing ground for the one who has declared that he will take Thrissur and declared his candidature himself in front of Home Minister Amit Shah. Why is the ED taking all the records from the banks when they need only the copies of documents,” he asked.

The objective of the ED is to stop the functioning of co-operative banks. They are spreading rumours that all co-operative banks are doing money laundering, he alleged.

