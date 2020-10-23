Kerala

ED inspects MLA’s house in Kannur

The Enforcement Directorate inspected the house of Azhikode MLA, K.M. Shaji, in Kannur on Friday.

Officials arrived at the house in Chalad Manal at 11 a.m. and inspected the house.

The Chirakkal panchayat secretary has been directed to appear before the ED at the Kozhikode office on the October 27 along with the documents. The house in Chalad was surveyed by the Chirakkal panchayat assistant engineer.

Panchayat officials said the preliminary inspection did not find any irregularities. The house is named after Shaji's wife and the inspection was conducted in the presence of the MLA.

