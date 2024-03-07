ADVERTISEMENT

ED insists on questioning Isaac in masala bond case

March 07, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

HC asks former Finance Minister what is preventing him from appearing before the ED

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court asked former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac what was preventing him from appearing before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), which had issued him a summons regarding the probe into the masala bond issued by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The counsel for Dr. Isaac said the agency had not informed him about the aspects which he had to explain. The KIIFB had provided the investigation agency with the details it had sought. The counsel argued that Dr. Isaac would not appear before the ED officials as no specific allegations were made against him. The agency cannot conduct a roving inquiry by issuing summons when no proceedings are pending against a person, the counsel argued.

On March 12

However, the counsel for ED insisted on the appearance of Dr. Isaac for interrogation. The ED has served him a notice to appear before its officials on March 12. The ED was probing the alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act in the issuance of masala bonds. The court said it would supervise the investigation in the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US