ED grills Swapna Suresh

Saritha S. Nair gives statement before court

Swapna Suresh, an accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case and the one booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Case, was questioned by the officials of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

The interrogation comes after her recent allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and her family members in connection with the gold smuggling case. Swapna had earlier given confessional statements to the court.

Meanwhile, Saritha S. Nair, who was booked in the cases registered in connection with the solar scam, gave a statement before a magistrate court at Kochi on Thursday. The statement was recorded in connection with a criminal case booked by the Cantonment Police in Thiruvananthapuram against Swapna on a complaint from K. T. Jaleel, MLA.

Mr. Jaleel had complained that a controversy was hatched to defame the Chief Minister and others.